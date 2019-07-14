From the archives: At home with Pavarotti

Modena, Italy is home to one of the world's best restaurants. It also produced one of the world's finest opera singers. 60 Minutes met him in 1993

From the archives: At home with Pavarotti

This week, 60 Minutes profiles the "Pavarotti of Pasta," Massimo Bottura. He's the owner of Osteria Francescana, a small Italian restaurant that was ranked as the best in the world in 2018. To taste Bottura's renowned gastronomic creations, diners must travel to his hometown of Modena, Italy.

In 1993, the broadcast put another son of Modena in the spotlight: Luciano Pavarotti himself. At the time, Pavarotti was set to perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera with the other most celebrated tenor, Placido Domingo. But before he took the stage, he first took correspondent Mike Wallace on a moped ride through an Italian beachside town.

ot-pavarottia.jpg
Mike Wallace and Luciano Pavarotti in 1993 Martine Hamilton Knight
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.