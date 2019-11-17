"Mass casualty shooting" in Fresno, California leaves several dead

Live

Fresno, California — Police here say at least 9 people were shot in what they're calling a "mass casualty" shooting Sunday night.

Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said a suspect or suspects snuck into a gathering of people watching football in a backyard and opened fire, according to CBS Fresno affiliate KGPE-TV.

Scene outside home that was scene of what police called "mass casualty shooting" in Fresno, California on night of November 17, 2019 KGPE-TV

Dooley said at least 9 people were hit and several died on the spot.

Others were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Some were critical but stable.

There was no early word on the suspect or suspects.

