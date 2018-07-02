French "spiderman" hero who saved baby from balcony joins Paris fire department

A Malian immigrant was dubbed "spiderman" last month after he scaled an apartment building to save a baby dangling from a fourth-floor balcony. Twenty-two-year-old Mamoudou Gassama's heroic rescue was captured on video and went viral -- even French President Emmanuel Macron heard about him and offered a special reward.

Macron granted Gassama French citizenship, saying he deserved special treatment because of his "exceptional act." Gassama also was also presented a gold medal from the French state for "courage and devotion." Macron suggest Gassama use his skills to become a firefighter, and Gassama did just that.

Last week, the Paris Fire Department (Pompiers de Paris) tweeted a photo of 24 new recruits, and one of them was Gassama.

24 nouveaux volontaires service civique dont Mamoudou Gassama ont rejoint cet après midi la brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Paris. Félicitations à eux 👩‍🚒👏 Pour celles et ceux qui veulent nous rejoindre ➡️https://t.co/j8oOCktHbv pic.twitter.com/bcc6h448nP — Pompiers de Paris (@PompiersParis) June 28, 2018

He displayed his strength, agility, and bravery during the now-famous rescue, so Gassama's physical capability as a firefighter is not a question.

The immigrant's commendation from Macron came at a time when authorities were preparing to evacuate some 2,400 migrants from makeshift encampments in Paris. As an outsider from Mali, Gassama told Macron he had been arrested and beaten during his long, rough stay in Libya, "but I wasn't discouraged." He continued on to France where he was recognized for his good deed and was rewarded with citizenship.

"You have become an example because millions have seen you" on social media, Macron told Gassama when they met in May. With a new image of Gassama on social media, the hero showed he's committed to his adopted community, and his selflessness is inspiring people around the world.