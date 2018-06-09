Simona Halep beats Sloane Stephens to win French Open

PARIS -- Top-ranked Simona Halep won the French Open Saturday by defeating Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. It is Halep's first Grand Slam title after she lost twice in the French Open final and was runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Halep is the second Romanian woman to win a Grand Slam singles trophy. Her manager, Virginia Ruzici, won the French Open 40 years ago.

Down 3-6, 0-2 at one point in this weekend's 2018 French Open women's final, Halep looked almost helpless against Stephens to start her anticipated match, as the American owned the first set, CBS Sports reported. But it was a different story entirely as the second set went on. Stephens slowed down and Halep turned up the heat with an intensity that led to her first Grand Slam title.

As the first Romanian to win a Grand Slam since 1978, the 26-year-old not only redeemed herself after a January loss at the Australian Open but delivered on a career-long hunt for a championship. She was 0-3 in previous Grand Slam title trips, including ones where she led in deciding third sets. And her victory didn't lack for theatrics, as she looked dead set on a path to defeat after Stephens' hot start and yet left her opponent without any answers in a 6-1 closing set.

Stephens had a valiant start in her quest to become the first American woman other than Serena Williams to capture two Grand Slams in one cycle since 2002. But Halep was as steady as could be down the home stretch on Saturday.

