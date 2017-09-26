Freeform picks up "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff "The Perfectionists"

Freeform, Disney's young adult network, has picked up a "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff pilot. Freeform's executive vice president of programming and development, Karey Burke, announced that it was ordering "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists" from showrunner I. Marlene King and author Sara Shepard. It will star "Pretty Little Liars" actors Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

Freeform says it's eager to bring "Pretty Little Liars" fans more of their favorite characters.

"I can't wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights," said King.

"The Perfectionists" is based on another book series of the same title, written by Shepard. It focuses on the "perfect" people of Beacon Heights who are not who they appear to be. The press release about "The Perfectionists" says: "The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Pieterse and Parrish reprise their original roles as Alison DiLaurentis, the popular girl gone missing in Rosewood, and Mona Vanderwaal, who was unmasked as secret antagonist "A" at the end of Season 2 of "Pretty Little Liars," respectively.

"Pretty Little Liars" was a hit for Freeform, ranking as cable's No. 1 drama among viewers 18-34 and 12-34 during its final season. The show's star, Lucy Hale, tweeted her support for the spinoff.

Pieterse expressed her excitement on Instagram and said, "We feel right at home."