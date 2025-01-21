Broadway star Frankie Grande takes on villainous role in "Henry Danger: The Movie"

Frankie Grande is turning evil into a musical number as the flamboyant villain Frankini in Nickelodeon's "Henry Danger: The Movie," bringing his Broadway flair to the superhero franchise now streaming on Paramount+.

"I'm just so blessed that I get to play a villain that just wants everyone to sing and dance," he said.

Grande's character, Frankini, is over-the-top, and his flamboyant personality shines through in the film. Grande, who has expressed the importance of spreading joy through art, said he hopes the film provides for viewers with an escape during hard times.

"I know that, as a young queer kid, all I looked to during times of turmoil in my own life and the world was escapism," he said.

While portraying Frankini, Grande had to perform a challenging musical number during the closing credits. Despite his background in singing and performing, Grande found this particular scene tough after enduring a 14-hour shoot day.

"We had to shoot the song three times in one day—once for the scene in the film, then the scene at the end of the film, then the music video."

By the end of the shoot, he was "huffing and puffing" and relieved to take off his heels, but he was proud of his performance.

Outside of "Henry Danger: The Movie" Grande also shared his pride for his sister, Ariana Grande, who stars in the hit film in "Wicked."

"I saw it 12 times in the theaters," Grande revealed. "I am just so unbelievably proud of her, you know, like, I always say, like, it's like if you had a sibling that was a neuroscientist and they won, like, the Nobel Prize, that's how I feel about my sister."

Grande is also working on his own music, recording as Frankie Grande, not Frankini.

"'Smile' is just a little taste," he said with excitement. "I'm very, very, excited for the world to get a taste of it soon."

"Henry Danger: The Movie" is now streaming on Paramount+