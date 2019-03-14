Reputed Gambino crime boss shot dead on NYC's Staten Island

Francesco Cali, 53, believed to the be the boss of the Gambino crime family, was shot to death outside his home in the Staten Island borough of New York City, the New York Police Department said. There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

The NYPD said they responded to a 911 call of an assault in the upscale neighborhood of Todt Hill, and they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances preceding the shooting weren't immediately known, but police say they're looking for a blue pickup truck that fled the scene, CBS New York reported.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.