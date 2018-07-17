French star Kylain Mbappé donates World Cup earnings to children's charity

On top of the world after France defeated Croatia 4-2 to win its second-ever World Cup title, 19-year-old soccer phenom Kylain Mbappé now plans to donate his winnings to a children's charity.

The French striker turned heads during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, netting four goals and getting named the best young player of the tournament. He's also an ambassador and huge supporter of Premiers de Cordée (PDC), an organization which offers free sports programs for disabled and hospitalized children.

Ninon Barel, a spokesperson for the charity, confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday about Mbappé's intentions to share his earnings with them, but said he doesn't know the exact amount at this time.

Mbappé earned approximately $22,000 per game with bonuses, according to Sports Illustrated. The superstar will also get a cut of France's $38 million prize money for the World Cup victory.

When he's not speeding past defenders on the pitch, Mbappé spends time with these kids, often playing soccer with them or offering advice. And while grateful for the donation, Barel says the "most important thing is his regular presence with children."

"Children have stars in their eyes, when they see Kylian" Barel told CBS News. "Sometimes they have some difficulties to realize that he is real, it's quite fun. But Kylian has a such ease with them that everything become normal and simple."