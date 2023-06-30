Fox News agrees to pay $12 million to settle lawsuits from former producer Abby Grossberg

Washington — Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg has settled a pair of lawsuits she filed against the network and television personality Tucker Carlson, her attorneys said Friday, with the network agreeing to pay her $12 million.

Gerry Filippatos, Grossberg's attorney, said the settlement resolves claims filed against Fox News, its parent company, Carlson and the network's attorneys in federal court in New York and state court in Delaware.

A spokesperson for Fox News said, "We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation."

In one of the suits, Grossberg alleged that Fox's attorneys coerced and impermissibly coached her in preparation for her deposition in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox. She also claimed that while working at Fox, first for host Maria Bartiromo and then as head of booking for Carlson's primetime show, she endured a hostile and sexist work environment.

Carlson and Fox News parted ways in April, days after the network reached an historic $787.5 million settlement with Dominion.

Grossberg said in a statement that she stands by the allegations made but has withdrawn the lawsuits in light of the $12 million.

She said she is "heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously. I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace."