Four shot at Kentucky homeless shelter

By Brian Dakss

Four people were shot at a homeless shelter in Hendersonville, Kentucky Thursday night, police said. There was no initial word on their conditions. A suspect was in custody.

Hendersonville Police Chief Sean McKinney told reporters officers responded to a call of an active shooter at the Harbor House Christian Center and found four victims. It wasn't clear if they were residents.

Officers were told Kenneth B. Gibbs was a person of interest. His vehicle was found at a boat ramp a short time later, then he was, and he was detained without incident, McKinney said.

No motive was known and police think there are no other suspects.

Gibbs was a resident or had spent time at the shelter, McKinney added.

Harbor House is a men's shelter, mostly for short-term stays.

