Four cops shot during manhunt in South Carolina

YORK, S.C. -- Three sheriff's deputies and a police officer looking for a domestic violence suspect were shot early Tuesday in northern South Carolina. No information about their conditions was made public.

York County, South Carolina sheriff's spokesperson Trent Faris says officers responded late Monday night to a domestic violence call outside the city of York, but the suspect had fled on foot.

CBS Charlotte, North Carolina affiliate WBTV reports the suspect was said to be assaulting a female.

A York County Sheriff K-9 unit was among those who was called. At 1:07 a.m., an officer from that unit was shot, Faris says. He was rushed to a hospital in a patrol car.

At around 3:30 a.m., shots rang out again. This time, three more officers were hit. Two were airlifted to a hospital and the third was brought by car.

No word was released on the extent of their injuries or their conditions.

The suspect, identified as Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was also shot and was in custody, Faris said.