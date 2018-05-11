Man lights Molotov cocktails inside Texas mall; no injuries reported: Authorities

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Authorities say a man lit two Molotov cocktails inside two department stores in a North Texas mall on Friday. There were no injuries or serious damage reported by the stores at Hulen Mall, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said one Molotov cocktail was lit inside a Sears around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Another was lit inside a Dillard's. They said both of the fire bombs were lit inside the men's department.

Employees at the department stores quickly put the fires out with fire extinguishers. There was little to no damage inside each store.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene and is still at large. Authorities with the Fort Worth Fire Department are still gathering information at the scene.