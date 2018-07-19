Police: Search for suspects who shot three employees at Texas bank

FORT WORTH -- Three female employees were shot and wounded at a Fort Worth Bank Thursday morning, reports CBS DFW. Fort Worth police say officers responded to the Veritex Bank around 9:20 a.m. According to police, the original call came in as a robbery, but they are still investigating if a robbery occurred.

During a press conference, police said two suspects went into the bank with weapons drawn and then shots were fired. Police are still searching for the suspects but do not have descriptions available.

The three women are in serious condition but have non-life-threatening injuries, MedStar EMS personnel tell the station. Two women were transported to John Peter Smith hospital while the other was sent to Harris Methodist.

Police say the bank was open at the time, but they do not know if any customers were inside at the time of the shooting.