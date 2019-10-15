Fort Worth police giving update on arrest of Aaron Dean — live stream

Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus is expected to hold a news conference Tuesday to discuss the arrest of Aaron Dean. The white former police officer fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, inside her home over the weekend.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET.

Dean, who resigned Monday before he could be fired from the police department, is out on bond after being arrested and charged with murder. Jefferson's family is relieved Dean was arrested but said more needs to be done to change the police department, CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reported Tuesday.

Police said officers went to Jefferson's home early Saturday morning for a wellness check after her neighbor called the department's non-emergency number, saying the front door of the home had been left open. The department said an officer perceived a threat while outside the home and fired a shot, striking Jefferson inside through a window.