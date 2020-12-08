Watch Live: Army releases details from Fort Hood investigation months after Vanessa Guillén's death

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy today will announce firings or suspensions of a large number of officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood in what Pentagon officials call an unprecedented disciplinary action to address a pattern of sexual assault, harassment, suicides and even murder.

The disciplinary actions are expected to be announced Tuesday by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy during a press conference at the Army post in Killeen, Texas. McCarthy is also expected to release the findings of an independent review he commissioned in July to assess the problems at Fort Hood, with a focus on claims of discrimination, harassment and assault. McCarthy named five civilians to be part of the review of the command climate and culture at the base and in the surrounding military community around Fort Hood.

The move followed the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was bludgeoned to death at Fort Hood earlier this year. Guillén disappeared on April 22 and her body was recovered outside the base on June 30. The suspect in her death, Spc. Aaron Robinson, killed himself on July 1 as police were attempting to take him into custody. Guillén's family has said Robinson had sexually harassed her, but the Army has said there is no evidence supporting the claim. McCarthy said the case is still under investigation.

Guillen's death was one of at least 25 this year connected to the Army post.

The roughly 140-page report is expected to cover failings at the base as well as within the wider Army culture. It is also expected to offer around 70 recommendations on how the Army can rebuild trust with its soldiers.