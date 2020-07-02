Human remains found in search for Vanessa Guillen have not "been positively identified"

U.S. Army officials said Thursday that the human remains found earlier this week in the search for a missing Fort Hood soldier have not yet been identified. Vanessa Guillen disappeared from the base on April 22.

"The remains recently discovered have not yet been positively identified," Fort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt said in a news conference. "When we have the DNA analysis we will share it."

Guillen's family has said the solider told them she was sexually harassed on two separate occasions by superiors. Efflandt said the criminal investigation has not found "any connection" between the sexual harassment allegations and Guillen's disappearance.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"We take allegations seriously," Efflandt said, adding that investigation will continue. "It's not acceptable."

Fort Hood CID Special Agent Damon Phelps said they've found "no credible evidence" on a claim that a superior walked on Guillen as she was showering, countering a past claim from her family.

One of the suspects was identified as specialist Aaron David Robinson. He fled the base Tuesday and later pulled out a gun and killed himself as police were closing in on him, according to the Army. A civilian suspect is also in custody, awaiting charges.

Phelps said Robinson wasn't involved in the allegations and wasn't her superior, but worked in a building adjacent to where Guillen worked. Neither Efflandt nor Phelps elaborated on the connection between Robinson and Guillen.

The update comes as the family lawyer said Wednesday that they believed the remains belonged to the 20-year-old from Houston. She also called on a congressional investigation and demanded more information from the Army.