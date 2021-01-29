Eleven Fort Bliss soldiers injured, two critically, when they ingested "unknown substance," base officials say
Eleven soldiers at Fort Bliss were injured, two critically, when they ingested an "unknown substance" during a field training exercise Thursday, officials at the base say. All are being watched by medical professionals, the officials added.
The incident was under investigation, but that was all officials were saying at first.
The base is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.
