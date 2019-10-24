Joe Biden: The 2015 60 Minutes Interview

Sunday on 60 Minutes: Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke to CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell for a report on the state of his campaign. The interview took place at the former vice president's home in Delaware and includes a joint interview with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. It will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.