Bam Margera is no longer missing, police in Florida say

Authorities in Florida are no longer looking for Bam Margera, who was reported missing on Monday after he fled a rehab facility, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.

Margera was located on Wednesday by Delray Beach officers, a representative for the police department told CBS News. They could not confirm if he is back in a treatment facility after he left one, even though he was unauthorized to leave.

On Monday, the manager of a rehab facility called police because Margera left after saying he was unsatisfied with the facility's treatment and that he was going to check himself into a different one.

The former MTV "Jackass" star, whose real name is Brandon Cole Margera, left in a black Honda sedan, the manager said.

He was brought into the facility under a court order earlier this year via the Marchman Act, which provides emergency assistance and temporary detention for individuals requiring substance abuse evaluation and treatment in the state of Florida, the manager told police.

Margera did not appear to harm himself or others, but the staff was concerned that he left the facility while under the court order. The manager of the facility could not provide further information on Margera's whereabouts, and in an initial police report on Tuesday, police said they unable to find him.

Delray Beach is a coastal city located in southeast Florida, just north of Boca Raton. CBS News has requested further information and is awaiting response.