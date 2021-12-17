Former first lady Melania Trump launches her own NFT endeavor

Former first lady Melania Trump used an interesting hashtag on Twitter this week: #MelaniaNFT. NFT – or non-fungible token – is a unique proof of ownership over digital assets, including art and video clips. And Mrs. Trump is breaking into the blockchain technology space with her own NFT venture.

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative," she said in a statement. "Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community."

Excited for this new venture, which combines my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream. #MelaniaNFT https://t.co/XJN18tMllg pic.twitter.com/wMpmDDsQdp — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) December 16, 2021

An NFT is a one-of-a-kind piece of code, stored and protected on a shared public exchange that proves you own a digital creation.

The former first lady is currently auctioning one piece of digital art – an NFT of a painting of her eyes. The art piece, titled "Melania's Vision," is a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon. But the NFT version of this artwork also includes an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope, according to a news release.

Bidding on the NFT will start at about $150 and will last between December 16 to December 31.

The former first lady also plans to auction other NFTs and physical artwork on her platform starting in January 2022. A portion of the proceeds will go to assisting children aging out of the foster care system, meaning they are turning 18 and becoming adults who no longer qualify for foster care. The proceeds will be used for economic empowerment and resources to excel in computer science and technology, according to the press release.

Parler, a right-wing friendly social media network, will power the platform, according to the release.

NFTs are still a mystery to many. Some NFTs sell for millions of dollars. Many represent physical pieces of art. For example, in March, a tech company bought a real piece of art by Banksy, worth $95,000. Then, they lit it on fire. But that wasn't the end of the art. The group unveiled they had a digital copy of Banksy's "Morons (White)" – an NFT, Leslie Gornstein reports.