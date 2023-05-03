Former FBI agent arrested on Jan. 6 charges

Jared Wise, a former FBI supervisory agent, is seen in an image capture from police body camera video on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Metropolitan Police Department

Washington — The Justice Department charged a former FBI agent with illegally entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack and three other misdemeanor counts after he allegedly called law enforcement guarding the building "Nazis" and urged the mob outside to "kill 'em," court documents unsealed Tuesday revealed.

Jared Wise, who was arrested in Oregon on Monday, worked for the FBI from 2004-2017, rising through the ranks to supervisory special agent at the time of his departure from the bureau. The FBI did not comment on Wise's arrest beyond referring to public court records.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol through a Senate wing door and remained inside for approximately 9 minutes, allegedly raising his hands in "triumph," according to prosecutors, before exiting the building through a Senate window.

Jared Wise, a former FBI supervisory agent, is seen in an image capture from police body camera video on Jan. 6, 2021, outside the U.S. Capitol. Government exhibit

Once outside, court records allege Wise remained around the Capitol and, later in the afternoon on Jan. 6, berated police.

"I'm former law enforcement," Wise yelled, according to bodycam video described in the charging documents. "You're disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo."

Prosecutors say Wise then observed members of the mob violently attack law enforcement and urged them on, allegedly shouting, "Kill 'em! Kill 'em! Kill 'em!"

Wise's attorney did not respond to CBS News' request for comment.

In November, investigators traveled to New Braunfels, Texas, in search of Wise and ultimately interviewed the manager of a building where he once lived. The building manager identified Wise and told investigators Wise had left an Oregon forwarding address, court documents reveal.

Wise is scheduled to appear in Washington, D.C., federal court for an initial appearance next week.