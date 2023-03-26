Statements of eBay and former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to 60 Minutes

Prior to 60 Minutes', March 26, 2023, broadcast which featured correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi's story on eBay, we reached out to eBay and former eBay CEO Devin Wenig for comment on our report, "Silicon Valley Scandal."

They told 60 Minutes the following:

eBay:

The misconduct of these former employees was wrong, and we will do what is fair and appropriate to try to address what the Steiners went through. The events from 2019 should never have happened, and as eBay expressed to the Steiners, we are very sorry for what they endured.

As noted by the U.S. Attorney's Office when this matter first came to light, eBay cooperated fully with the government's investigation, noting that "eBay was extremely cooperative with the investigation in helping state and federal authorities figure out what had happened and collect evidence of the crime."

Devin Wenig:

I am appalled at what happened, and my heart goes out to the Steiners. They did not deserve what happened to them in any way. The outrageous actions of a few former employees do not represent my values or the company I led for many years. Had I been aware of what was going on, I would have stopped it immediately.