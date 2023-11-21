Former Detroit Tigers pitcher, 1984 World Series champion Willie Hernández dies

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023 CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 21, 2023 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series champion Willie Hernández has died, the Tigers organization confirmed Tuesday. He was 69.

A relief pitcher, Hernández was the 1984 American League MVP and AL Cy Young Award winner. He made his MLB debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1977 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 1983 and eventually the Tigers in 1984.

Hernández was a three-time All-Star and concluded his MLB career with the Tigers in 1989 with 147 saves, a 70-63 win-loss record, 788 strikeouts and a 3.39 ERA.

The Detroit Tigers released a statement on Tuesday confirming the death of Hernández:

"The Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Willie Hernández. A 13-year Major League veteran, including his final six seasons wearing the Olde English 'D', Hernandez was a key member of the Tigers 1984 World Series championship team, earning American League MVP and Cy Young Award honors that season. He was also selected to three AL All-Star teams during his six seasons in Detroit. Our thoughts are with the Hernández family, his friends, and teammates."

Alan Trammell, Tigers Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations released the following statement: