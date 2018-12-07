Former big leaguers Luis Valbuena, Jose Castillo die in car crash in Venezuela

Former major league infielders Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo were killed in a car crash Thursday in Venezuela, where they were playing for a winter league team.

The club tweeted, "We are living a horrible tragedy in Cardenales de Lara. We lost our players Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo in a traffic accident."

Valbuena was 33 and Castillo 37. Both played for the team Thursday.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Luis Valbuena and former major leaguer José Castillo have died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/C3nILO00SE — MLB (@MLB) December 7, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Angel Luis Valbuena and former MLB infielder José Castillo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/GxegOtJXuB — Angels (@Angels) December 7, 2018

The Orange County Register says the car they were in reportedly hit a rock on the road in the state of Yarucuy.

The newspaper cites media accounts as saying the person behind the wheel was the driver for former Arizona Diamondbacks player and winter ball teammate Carlos Rivero, 30. He and the driver survived.

The New York Times says all three players were Venezuela natives.

According to the Register, Valbuena spent 11 years in the majors, most recently with the Los Angeles Angels, who released him in August. He also had stints with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

Castillo was iln the majors from 2004 to 2008, with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and Astros.