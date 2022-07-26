Retired Baltimore police officer accused of molesting children at wife's day care

BALTIMORE – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former Baltimore police officer who was allegedly shot by his wife last week after she learned of allegations that he molested children at her day care, authorities said Tuesday.

James Weems Jr., 57, of Randallstown, faces multiple charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of at least three children at an Owings Mills day care center, Baltimore County Police said. Weems remains hospitalized in police custody in Washington, D.C.

Weems, a former police officer who retired from the Baltimore Police Department in 2005, became the subject of an investigation earlier this month after the allegations arose, police said.

Weems has been hospitalized since last Thursday after he was shot during a dispute with his wife, Shanteari, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District. Shanteari Weems told police she shot her husband after finding out he was accused of molesting children in her care, court records show.

She said she had "been told by numerous children" that her husband "has been molesting them."

Shanteari Weems is listed as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, an Owings Mills day care facility, according to local property records. The facility has been shut down in recent days amid the police investigation into the allegations of abuse.

The couple was the subject of a call about a reported shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel about 8:40 p.m. last Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Shanteari Weems, who threatened to harm herself if they entered the couple's hotel room, police said.

"If you come in, I'm going to shoot myself," she allegedly told police.

She said she and her husband had gotten into an argument that escalated when he moved toward her, charging documents state. That's when she allegedly shot her husband.

Shanteari Weems was taken into custody after a standoff at the hotel. She faces multiple charges including assault with intent to kill and possession of an unregistered firearm, among other counts.

Two guns, two shell casings and notebook detailing Weems' alleged plan to shoot her husband, along with an informal will, were recovered during the execution of a search warrant, police said.

Shanteari Weems is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Her husband was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday. He remains hospitalized in police custody while awaiting extradition.