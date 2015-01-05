Forbes unveils "30 under 30" list

Forbes editor Steve Bertoni joins "CBSN" to talk about the people on this year's edition

Forbes released it fourth annual "30 Under 30" list, highlighting the top young innovators and entrepreneurs changing the world.

The list of nominees — crowdsourced over the past year — featured 600 personalities from 20 different industries. It was eventually whittled down to a select group and then voted on by a panel of celebrity judges and experts.

Forbes editor Steve Bertoni joined Michelle Miller and Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss some of the list's key players.

"He wants to make virtual reality the real deal -- change the world," Bertoni said of Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey, who made the magazine's cover. The 22-year-old made headlines when he sold his creation to Facebook for $2 billion.

YouTube star Michelle Phan, 27, earned a spot for turning her online success into four companies, ranging for music to television to make up.

"She's showing that you don't need the establishment anymore," Bertoni said.

Also on the list, Houston Rockets starting guard James Harden. The NBA star makes plenty of money on the court. And his trademark beard and mohawk have earned him endorsements from companies like Nike and Foot Locker.

For more and to see the complete list click here.