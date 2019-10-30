Food banks are benefiting from the U.S. trade war with China

The trade war with China has led to one good outcome: Millions of pounds of fresh farm products that China isn't buying are being bought by the U.S government and distributed to food banks to feed the hungry.

It's part of the Trump administration's multibillion dollar bailout plan for farmers.

Paule Pachter, CEO of Long Island Cares, said the New York food bank had to install extra shelving to accommodate the incoming food.

"This is the very first time that we've benefited from a policy decision made in the White House," Pachter said. He said there is an additional 2.2 million pounds of food at his warehouse, an amount that would usually take six to seven months to collect.

The donations have led to healthier options. "There are fresh apples and there's fresh oranges and fresh grapes to go around to people and wonderful pork products. We don't usually have pulled pork or pork chops or anything like that," Pachter said. "So it's been a big shot in the arm for the hunger relief programs across the country."

Karen Calvente, who lives in a shelter, says she can't always afford fresh produce for her kids: "Being here gives us the opportunity for our kids to eat fruits, vegetables, rice," she said.

Over a year ago, U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on months of threats to impose sweeping tariffs on China for its alleged unfair trade practices.

On Monday, President Trump told reporters that negotiations for the so-called phase one of the United States' trade deal with China were "ahead of schedule," adding the deal would "probably" be signed , although no timetable has been set.