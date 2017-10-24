Foo Fighters extend tour into 2018

The Foo Fighters have extended their "Concrete and Gold" tour into 2018. The rock band added a new leg that will kick off in Austin on April 18 and move through the South, and another leg in the Northeast and Midwest that includes dates in New York and Chicago.

The Foos released their ninth studio album, "Concrete and Gold," on Sept. 15. The band recently postponed shows in Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Memphis due to a "family emergency."

Here are the band's additional tour dates.

April 18: Austin -- Austin360 Amphitheater

April 19: The Woodlands, Texas -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 21: Dallas -- Starplex Pavilion

April 22: Bossier City, Louisiana -- CenturyLink Center

April 25: Tampa -- Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 26: West Palm Beach, Florida -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre

April 28: Atlanta -- Georgia State Stadium

April 29: Jacksonville, Florida -- Welcome to Rockville

May 1: Lexington, Kentucky -- Rupp Arena

May 3: Memphis, Tennessee -- Fed Ex Forum

July 7: Philadelphia -- BB&T Pavilion

July 12: Toronto -- Rogers Centre

July 14: Wantagh, New York -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16, 17: New York -- Madison Square Garden

July 19: Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena

July 21, 22: Boston -- Fenway Park

July 25: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center

July 26: Noblesville, Indiana -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29: Chicago -- Wrigley Field