Foo Fighters extend tour into 2018

The Foo Fighters have extended their "Concrete and Gold" tour into 2018. The rock band added a new leg that will kick off in Austin on April 18 and move through the South, and another leg in the Northeast and Midwest that includes dates in New York and Chicago.
The Foos released their ninth studio album, "Concrete and Gold," on Sept. 15. The band recently postponed shows in Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Memphis due to a "family emergency."
Here are the band's additional tour dates.
April 18: Austin -- Austin360 Amphitheater
April 19: The Woodlands, Texas -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 21: Dallas -- Starplex Pavilion
April 22: Bossier City, Louisiana -- CenturyLink Center
April 25: Tampa -- Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 26: West Palm Beach, Florida -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
April 28: Atlanta -- Georgia State Stadium
April 29: Jacksonville, Florida -- Welcome to Rockville
May 1: Lexington, Kentucky -- Rupp Arena
May 3: Memphis, Tennessee -- Fed Ex Forum
July 7: Philadelphia -- BB&T Pavilion
July 12: Toronto -- Rogers Centre
July 14: Wantagh, New York -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16, 17: New York -- Madison Square Garden
July 19: Pittsburgh -- PPG Paints Arena
July 21, 22: Boston -- Fenway Park
July 25: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center
July 26: Noblesville, Indiana -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 29: Chicago -- Wrigley Field