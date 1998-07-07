CBSN
By CBSNews.com staff CBSNews.com staff CBS Sportsline July 7, 1998, 9:41 PM

Flyers Sign John Vanbiesbrouck

Grower Ed Snodgrass displays some of his plants that he sells and are used for rooftop growing at one of his greenhouses in Street, Md., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006.
CBS

Free agent goalie John Vanbiesbrouck signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Vanbiesbrouck, 34, spent the last five seasons with the Florida Panthers and was a member of Team USA at the 1998 Winter Olympics. He was 18-29-11 with a 2.87 goals-against average in 60 regular season games for the Panthers last season.

Related Links

Vanbiesbrouck's career stats

Gordon: Nothing personal, Brett ... it's just business

Happy: Wings do business right

NHL free agents:

  • Signings
  • Free-agent list

    Forum: Is Vanbiesbrouck past his prime?

    • In 717 career NHL games, the Detroit native has a 306-285-90 record with a 3.12 goals-against average.

    Florida took Vanbiesbrouck from the Vancouver Canucks in the 1993 NHL expansion draft. Vancouver had picked him up in a trade from the New York Rangers, where he played parts of 11 seasons from 1981 to 1993.

    Flyers goalie Ron Hextall, 33, is entering the final year of a three-year contract, with a no-trade clause, to pay him $2.5 million for the 1998-99 season. Flyers general manager Bob Clarke has said that the last year of Hextall's contract may have to be renegotiated if the team signed a big-name free-agent goaltender and Hextall became a backup.

    © 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved

    CBS Sportsline

    Featured

    Popular on CBS News

    Latest from CBS News

    Latest from CBS News