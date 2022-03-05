Florida wildfire prompts at least 600 evacuations and a local state of emergency

Biden announces plan to step up federal response to wildfires

A quick-spreading wildfire in northwestern Florida has prompted officials to declare a local state of emergency and institute mandatory evacuation orders, officials said Friday. The blaze has grown to 800 acres and is continuing to spread north and northeastward.

By Friday evening, around 600 homes had been evacuated, the Florida Forest Service said. At least two homes have been burned by the fire and "multiple other structures" remain in danger, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials are on the ground responding to a wildfire in Bay County, Florida. Bay County, Florida Emergency Services

Multiple agencies in Bay County and neighboring counties are responding to the fire. More than a dozen tractors and plow units are on the ground, the Florida Forest Service said.

Those in areas from Transmitter Road to Star Avenue between Highway 231 and Highway 98 are under mandatory evacuations. An emergency shelter has been established for those asked to evacuate at Hiland Park Baptist Church, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Forest Service on Friday morning warned of an elevated statewide fire danger level coupled with "critically low humidity" for the weekend.

"Wildfires can have a traumatic effect on communities," the state forest service said on Twitter. "Unlike hurricanes, there is little to no warning. Don't wait for wildfire."