Shooting at Florida high school football game leaves 2 injured

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A high school football stadium was evacuated after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida on Friday night in what authorities say stemmed from an altercation between students. Two people were injured in the shooting at Palm Beach Central High School, authorities said.

The victims, both adult males, remained hospitalized Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said in a statement. One victim is in critical condition. There was no information was given about the second victim.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's spokesperson Teri Barbera said a group of students got into a fight during the game between Palm Beach Central and William T. Dwyer high schools.

One of the victims was found on school property and the second victim was taken to the hospital by a friend. Authorities did not release any information about a possible suspect.

"The cheerleaders and the football players started running so everybody in the stands started running," witness Isaac Harmon told CBS West Palm affiliate WPEC.

A helicopter landed on the field, and a man was being treated on the track, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Lynn Monnette told the publication she was watching her son play when she heard four shots fired during the fourth quarter. She said the shots were coming from the far end of the bleachers underneath where the band sits. She said chaos broke out and shoes and other personal belongings went flying as people fled the area.

The worried mom said authorities arrived on scene almost immediately. It was not immediately clear whether the shots were fired in or near the stadium.

Authorities said they don't have a motive or suspects but said the violent crimes division would take over the investigation.