Florida police officer relieved of duty after dispute with deputy over speeding

A police officer was relieved of duty after an altercation with another law enforcement officer was caught on body camera, authorities said. Alexander Shaouni, of the Orlando Police Department, is facing charges as well as an internal review.

Shaouni was apparently on his way into work on June 6, according to a copy of the arrest report obtained by CBS News, when the Seminole County Sheriff's deputy on patrol saw a marked patrol car speeding.

With no emergency lights or sirens activated, the police-issued vehicle was going "80 mph in a posted 45 zone," according to the report. The deputy had to drive at over 90 mph to catch Shaouni when he did not immediately pull over, according to the report.

Footage released by the sheriff's office showed part of the pursuit — as well as the heated exchange between Shaouni and the deputy.

After eventually stopping, Shaouni stepped out and asked the deputy: "What? I am going into work, my man. Why are you trying to pull me over?"

"Because you're going 80 in a 45," the deputy said.

"I am going into work," Shaouni said.

On the video, Shaouni gestures to his police uniform and asks the deputy, "What does it look like I am dressed for?"

The deputy then asked for Shaouni's identification — to which Shaouni responded, "No." The video shows him heading back to his car.

Shaouni is facing charges of reckless driving, resisting an officer, and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with their lights and sirens activated, according to the arrest report.

Departmental officials told CBS News in a statement that Shaouni had been "relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff's criminal investigation and OPD's Internal Affairs investigation."