Florida middle school teacher suspended for allegedly using racial slurs in classroom

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- A Florida middle school teacher has been suspended after allegedly using racial slurs, including the N-word, in his classroom. According to CBS affiliate WJAX-TV, Kernan Middle School teacher David Swinyar is also accused of calling students dumb and being aggressive towards them.

An investigation into the teacher claims more than 20 students were witnesses to his behavior. The teacher allegedly made comments like, "You all should not be dating all these different African-American boys because they are not worth it."

Swinyar, who, according to the report hasn't received discipline in the past, has been suspended for 10 days without pay. However, some parents believe the school district should impose a harsher punishment.

"They should be fired, of course," said parent Richard Yanez.

When WJAX-TV asked the school district why the accusations weren't grounds for termination, they sent a statement saying in part, "Teacher discipline is governed by the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the union, which provides for progressive discipline." The response outlined a four-step disciplinary plan, with step three being suspension without pay, followed by step four, termination.