Florida man threatened to kill president on facebook

A 20-year-old Florida man, who was arrested last week, said he was going to "put a bullet through" President Barack Obama's "head" and he wanted video of the incident to appear on YouTube, according to a federal criminal complaint released today.

Joaquin Serrapio, of Miami, was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on Feb. 24 and charged with threatening to kill or inflict bodily harm to the President of the United States.

Obama was in South Florida last Thursday to give a speech about energy at the University of Miami. Two days prior to Obama's appearance, on February 21st , Serrapio allegedly posted a message on the social media website Facebook that said: "Who wants to help me assassinate Obummer while hes at UM this week?". On February 23rd, the day Obama spoke at the University, Serrapio allegedly posted another message saying: "If anyones going to UM to see Obama today, get ur phones out and record. Cause at any moment im gonna put a bullet through his head and u don't wanna miss that! Youtube!"

The Secret Service was tipped off about the messages by local police and arrested Serrapio at his parent's home in Miami Friday where they found an iPad that contained the Facebook messages along with a sniper rifle-style pellet gun and a handgun-style pellet gun, according to court records.

Reporter Gio Benitez of WFOR, the local CBS Miami affiliate, obtained a copy of one of the Facebook messages and a Facebook photo that appears to show Serrapio holding a gun.

Serrapio pled not guilty to the charges before a federal magistrate who released him on bond. Calls to his lawyer and cell phone were not returned and no one answered the door at his parent's home. Serrapio's next federal court appearance is March 9.