Florida man killed in apparent sand dune collapse while filming sunrise, authorities say

A Florida man was killed after a sand dune on a beach apparently collapsed on top of him, the local sheriff's office said Monday. The 35-year-old man, who has not been identified, was believed to have been resting while taking a video of the sunrise, officials said.

The man was discovered when a beachgoer saw a portion of his body sticking out of the sand, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Officials said it appears he had been trapped under the sand and died hours earlier from asphyxia, noting that no foul play is suspected.

The incident occurred on Florida's Hutchinson Island, which is approximately an hour north of West Palm Beach.

Officials said toxicology tests are pending, but noted that the tests are standard procedure and said the results "are not likely to change the outcome of this incident being a tragic accident."

The man's death comes nearly three months after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a sand tunnel collapse in Utah. Officials said Ian Spendlove died after a tunnel he apparently dug in a dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park collapsed with him inside.