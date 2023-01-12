Florida man accidentally shoots himself in the leg while allegedly attempting to burglarize a car

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg during an alleged attempted burglary in Okaloosa County, Florida. Justin McCall, who was out of jail on bond, allegedly stole a firearm from vehicle and was trying to break into another, authorities said.

That's when he accidentally shot himself, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says. A woman outside her nearby home heard him say he had been shot and she called the police.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old McCall with a gunshot wound to his leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several video cameras at homes in the area captured McCall allegedly committing a series of car and residential burglaries, the sheriff's office said.

One homeowner said she discovered her car had been broken into and her purse was gone. She later saw McCall on a neighbor's surveillance video, allegedly wearing her boots that had been in her garage.

McCall was out of jail on bond on for two burglaries and he was on felony probation for a previous theft of a firearm. A day after the shooting, he was arrested on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation.

He now has 13 felony guilty convictions in the state of Florida since 2012 – six for burglary, four for grand theft, and one for grand theft of a firearm, the sheriff's department said.