Floppy drives playing the "Game of Thrones" theme song
(CBS News) I'm in the mood to geek out a bit. Okay, a lot, actually. And what says geeking out more than some old school technology playing music from a television show based on an epic fantasy series. Guess what everyone? Winter is coming!
I've read the books and am totally hooked on the series, so simply had to put this one up. The sweet symphony of electronic sound comes to us courtesy of MrSolidSnake745, who has been featured here on The Feed previously for his floppy drive music. If you'd like to check out more work by MrSolidSnake745, you can visit his YouTube page by clicking here.