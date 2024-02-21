Watch CBS News
United flight to LA diverted to Chicago due to bomb threat

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A flight traveling to Los Angeles International Airport was diverted to Chicago after a bomb threat Wednesday morning. 

United Flight 1533 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport at 6:05 a.m. and landed at O'Hare Airport at 7:44 a.m. Chicago time. 

According to a preliminary police report, a note was found in the bathroom stating the plane would blow up.  

screenshot-2024-02-21-095208.png
Rashad Robinson

Police confirmed the passengers were evacuated and the plane is being searched at a remote location at O'Hare Airport. Police said there were 202 passengers on the plane at the time of the threat. 

A passenger on the flight told CBS 2 he boarded a bus with police and is being taken to back to the airport terminal. He said passenger's bags are being checked. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on February 21, 2024 / 10:23 AM EST

