29 injured after JFK-bound flight hits heavy turbulence

At least 29 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries due to heavy turbulence on a flight that landed Saturday at New York's JFK Airport, authorities said. The majority of the people injured were treated and released at the scene, a Port Authority spokesman said, but a few were being transported to area hospitals.

Nearby Jamaica Hospital in Queens said seven patients were being evaluated there.

The flight, Turkish Airlines Flight 001 to JFK, originated in Istanbul, Turkey. The plane, a Boeing 777, was carrying 300 passengers, the Associated Press reported.

After the aircraft landed shortly after 5:30 p.m., the FDNY said 29 passengers, including three children, were treated for non-life threatening injuries, CBS New York reported.

Port Authority said other airport operations were not affected in what was the second mishap involving a plane in the New York metropolitan area.