Flight attendant spills drinks on her airline's CEO: "I WAS MORTIFIED"

An American Airlines flight attendant dropped a tray of drinks on the airline's CEO — and she documented the incident on Instagram, writing, "I WAS MORTIFIED."

Maddie Peters said "not once" in her four years with the airline had she spilled a drink on a passenger. But that changed when, according to her account posted online, she was recently serving drinks in first class. A passenger bumped into her tray "and the drinks go flying."

"I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle," she posted. "(Like am I still employed?!) I'm still slightly traumatized/embarrassed."

The incident happened on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas. The CEO, Doug Parker, had introduced himself to the flight's crew members when he boarded the aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

Peters said, though, that "luckily" Parker was "a good sport." She also said he was "super cool."

"He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight," she said.

"When he was getting off the plane he told me he'd never forget me ... guess that's a good thing right?"

"Accidents happen," she added.