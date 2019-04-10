Live

Flight attendant spills drinks on her airline's CEO: "I WAS MORTIFIED"

By Peter Martinez

/ CBS News

An American Airlines flight attendant dropped a tray of drinks on the airline's CEO — and she documented the incident on Instagram, writing, "I WAS MORTIFIED."

Maddie Peters said "not once" in her four years with the airline had she spilled a drink on a passenger. But that changed when, according to her account posted online, she was recently serving drinks in first class. A passenger bumped into her tray "and the drinks go flying."

"I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle," she posted. "(Like am I still employed?!) I'm still slightly traumatized/embarrassed."

Story time y’all! Incase you missed it. The other day I was working a flight to Dallas. I had our CEO (Doug Parker) on my flight. I was serving drinks during boarding to the first class cabin. I had a full tray with drinks on it, when the passenger in front of me stops in the aisle and backs up. He bumps into the tray and the drinks go flying. Guys I have worked for American Airlines for 4 years, and not once have I ever spilt a drink on a passenger. Guess who they land on. Half of them went all over me, the other half in Doug’s lap. I WAS MORTIFIED. I wanted to drop dead right there in the aisle. (Like am I still employed?!) I’m still slightly traumatized/embarrassed. Luckily he was super cool, and a good sport about it. He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight. When he was getting off the plane he told me he’d never forget me.... guess that’s a good thing right? Most people never even meet their CEO let alone shower them with beverages. But it’s too good of a story not to tell. Accidents happen. 🤷🏼‍♀️ OOPS

The incident happened on a recent flight from Phoenix to Dallas. The CEO, Doug Parker, had introduced himself to the flight's crew members when he boarded the aircraft, The Associated Press reported.

Peters said, though, that "luckily" Parker was "a good sport." She also said he was "super cool."

"He later came back and we chatted for a little, and joked about it the rest of the flight," she said.

"When he was getting off the plane he told me he'd never forget me ... guess that's a good thing right?"

"Accidents happen," she added.

First published on April 10, 2019 / 4:52 PM

