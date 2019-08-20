Fleeing man leaps between hotel balconies and plunges to his death at Atlanta Hyatt Regency

Atlanta -- Police say a man exposed himself to a housekeeper at an Atlanta hotel and died trying to escape security by leaping between balconies, CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV reports.

Atlanta police Investigator James White told reporters it happened at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel early Monday.

He said the housekeeper reported the man to security, who went to confront him.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel after, police say, man exposed himself to housekeeper then died trying to leap form one balcony to another as he tried to escape security early on August 18, 2019 WGCL-TV

White said the man ran from security and tried to leap from an 11th floor balcony to one nearby, but missed it and fell to his death.

White said the death is believed to have been accidental. No charges were anticipated.

Authorities didn't immediately release his identity. The investigation was ongoing.

The hotel's general manager, Peter McMahon, said the hotel was cooperating with authorities.