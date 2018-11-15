Fitchburg State basketball player kicked off campus for dirty shot to opponent's head

BOSTON — A Fitchburg State basketball player has been suspended indefinitely and kicked off the campus of the Massachusetts school after he delivered a dangerous and flagrant shot to an opponent's head.

In the final minutes of a game Tuesday night between the Fitchburg State Falcons and Nichols College, Fitchburg State guard Kewan Platt blatantly threw a forearm at Nichols' Nate Tenaglia as he attempted a corner three, CBS Boston reports.

Prior to his cheap shot, Platt air-balled a three at the other end of the floor and was upset that he didn't get a call. Tenaglia hit his three prior to taking the malicious shot to the face, giving Nichols a 13-point lead at the time.

Platt, a junior guard from Jamaica Plain, in his first season at Fitchburg State, looked back to make sure the official on the sideline was not looking when he delivered the blow. But another official saw the act and promptly ejected Platt from the game.

On Wednesday, Fitchburg State announced the player was suspended from the team and barred from campus. The incident is still being reviewed, and Platt could face further sanctions.

"The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night's home basketball game. The player involved has been indefinitely suspended from the team and barred from campus, effective immediately," it said in a statement.

Tenaglia appeared to be OK after the shot, making both of his free throws. Nichols went on to win the Division III matchup 84-75.