Coast Guard searches for crew after 82-foot fishing boat sinks in Atlantic

The United States Coast Guard said it is conducting a search off Provincetown, Massachusetts after a fishing boat sank early Monday morning. CBS Boston reports rescuers are looking for four fishermen believed to be in the water.

The 82-foot fishing vessel Emmy Rose, based out of Portland, Maine, sank about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, officials said. The Coast Guard received an emergency radio beacon from the Emmy Rose at 1 a.m.

#USCG continues to search for four people off Provincetown, #MA. Searching are:

USCGC Key Largo USCGC Vigorous Air Station Cape Cod More: https://t.co/thZ4XzV1qM — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 23, 2020

A helicopter crew and Coast Guard Cutter immediately responded to the vessel's last known location, where rescuers found debris and an empty life raft.

Three Coast Guard vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search, which was being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot seas and 35 mph winds.