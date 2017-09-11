First teaser drops for "Fifty Shades Freed"

The first teaser for the next installment of the "Fifty Shades" franchise is out. In "Fifty Shades Freed," fans will get to see Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey tie the knot.

The teaser gives viewers a glimpse into the Greys' wedding and Anastasia's glamorous new life as Mrs. Grey. She learns that she is now the co-owner of a private jet, which she will get to use to zip off to luxurious vacations with her new husband.

But all is not well with the Greys, played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The video shows Anastasia surprised to find that Christian is hiding a gun, and the teaser makes it clear that the couple is in danger.

"Fifty Shades Freed" is the third movie in the series; the previous film, "Fifty Shades Darker," ended with Anastasia and Christian getting engaged. "Fifty Shades Darker" was panned by critics but did well at the box office.

A full trailer will be released in November and the movie will hit theaters on Valentine's Day 2018.