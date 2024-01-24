First-generation Latina publishes financial book to empower her community

New book “Cultura and Cash” provides lessons in finance, cultural expectations New book “Cultura and Cash” provides lessons in finance, cultural expectations 05:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Giovanna González, better known as "GIGI The First-Gen Mentor" on TikTok, is breaking financial and cultural barriers that held her back for years.

It's highlighted in her new book, "Cultura and Cash."

Her mission is to make finance a "little easier" to understand for first-gen migrants and how other women of color "interact with money."

The book teaches principles like how to tackle debt, build generational wealth, and support family within a reasonable framework.

As a daughter of immigrants, González said she knows the first-hand struggles of handling the pressures to succeed while juggling family expectations and other financial obligations.

"We have additional responsibilities from a very young age," González said. "In college, I used to help my mom with her phone bill and car insurance bill, [while] leaning on student loans."

She mentioned that she always had a passion for financial literacy and wanted to spread the knowledge within her community - making financial literacy more accessible to diverse audiences.

The book "Cultura and Cash" is now available in paperback through a variety of online retailers.