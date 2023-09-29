First Georgia RICO defendant in Trump election interference case takes plea deal

Scott Hall, one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia case about alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, became the first defendant to reach a plea deal with prosecutors Friday.

Hall, a bail bondsman, pleaded guilty in Fulton County court on Friday. Hall was sentenced to five years probation, a $5,000 fine and community service. Hall was indicted related to the breach of voting data in Coffee County, Georgia.

Hall was alleged to have helped with the unlawful breach of election equipment and theft of voter data in Coffee County, according to the indictment. He faced seven counts in all, six of which relate to those efforts.

He was booked on Aug. 22, according to Fulton County inmate records, and was the first of the 19 defendants to turn himself in.

All other defendants have entered not guilty pleas.

It's not clear what kind of information Hall may be able to provide to the government.

This is a developing story.