First death apparently linked to California earthquakes reported

Scene in Nye County, Nevada where body was found pinned beneath vehicle on July 9, 2019 in what may be first death linked to two strong earthquakes in nearby Southern California the week before Nye County, Nevada Sheriff's Office handout video

Authorities in Nevada are investigating what could be the first death related to either of the two strong earthquakes that struck Southern California last week. The Nye County Sheriff's Office says a man whose body was found pinned underneath a vehicle Tuesday may have lost his life in the temblor that struck on July 4, reports CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV.

Nye County Sheriff's Sgt. Adam Tippetts says in a video news release that the office determined that the 56-year-old man was working underneath his SUV when the 6.4 quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif. It was felt in parts of Nevada. A second quake hit the next day. That one measured 7.1.

"The vehicle that the man was pinned under had been jacked up safely and, based on the positioning of the body and the tools found at the scene, the man appeared to be working on the vehicle at the time of his death," Tippetts said.

"Based on preliminary timing and circumstances at the scene, the Nye County Sheriff's investigation reveals that this death may be the result of the vehicle falling off the jacks" during the July 4 quake.

Tibbetts says the last time the man was seen alive was on July 3, in a gas station.

His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.