Famous club across from Trump rally venue will donate Thursday's profits to Planned Parenthood

The famous Minneapolis club First Avenue will donate all the profits it earns on Thursday to Planned Parenthood, the club's marketing director confirmed to CBS News. First Avenue club made the decision to stay open despite expected protests and heightened security surrounding a Trump rally being held across the street.

"While we are not a political organization, First Avenue has hosted candidates and events across the political spectrum and supports diversity of thought," First Avenue CEO Dayna Frank said in a statement obtained by Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "However, the actions and policies of this administration are in direct conflict to our core values. First Avenue believes in radical inclusivity; every person needs to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism."

"Our mission statement explicitly outlines First Avenue's goal of fostering a unique, diverse, and innovative cultural environment. … We're happy to support an organization dedicated to equal access to healthcare for all," the statement continued.

The club owners have decided to donate profits from three of their businesses — First Avenue, 7th St Entry and The Depot Tavern — to Planned Parenthood North Central States, the marketing director told CBS News.

First Avenue, located across from the Target Center where President Trump will hold his rally, was once a preferred venue of Minneapolis native Prince. The superstar even filmed scenes for his movie, "Purple Rain," at the club.

Prince's star is seen on a wall outside First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, the club featured in Prince's famed "Purple Rain" film on October 4, 2016. Nova Safo/AFP/Getty Images

Numerous roads around the venue will be closed on Thursday due to expected safety concerns and a large crowd, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Mr. Trump's reelection campaign will take over the Target Center beginning Wednesday night at midnight, CBS affiliate WCCO reports. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey first requested the campaign pay $530,000 in additional security costs up front.

However, the company that runs the Target Center, AEG, backed down on the demand, according to WCCO. "Really, it doesn't matter what the mayor says at this point. The Target Center is a private vendor, they have a contract with the campaign, they are going to honor that contract," Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020's national press secretary, said.

It appears the city will front the security cost, but Frey is standing by his request. "My position with respect to the operating costs remains unchanged: in keeping with our contract with AEG, taxpayers should be reimbursed for city-incurred costs resulting from the president's visit," the mayor said in a statement obtained by WCCO. "In the days ahead, I will be meeting with city leadership and my council colleagues to decide upon the appropriate path forward."

Mr. Trump personally called out the mayor in a tweet, writing, "Radical Left Dem Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is doing everything possible to stifle Free Speech despite a record sell-out crowd at the Target Center. Presidents Clinton and Obama paid almost nothing! The Minneapolis Police have been incredible...."