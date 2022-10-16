Firefighters rescue person who tumbled 150 feet down cliff near Golden Gate Bridge

Fire officials rescued a person who tumbled 150 feet down a cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the edge of Battery Spencer, an observation deck that overlooks the Golden Gate Bridge, after reports of a victim who fell 150 feet down the cliff's edge, Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook.

When first responders arrived, they made contact with the victim, who was conscious. They set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim with no further injury, officials said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, officials said. His name and age were not released.

Southern Marin Fire District officials thanked officials for coordinating the successful rescue.

"Excellent job to all the crews involved! The skills to coordinate and communicate in rescuing the victim is a testament to the professionalism and teamwork our agencies bring to the community on a daily basis," fire officials said.

Officials also warned visitors to avoid the edge of Battery Spencer, and to pay attention to warning signs posted around the cliff.