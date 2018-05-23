Fired deputy charged with sexual assault of inmate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A fired sheriff's deputy in Virginia is charged with carnal knowledge of an inmate.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Stephen C. Neal was arrested Tuesday, more than two months after he was fired from the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on March 5. The sheriff's office says in a release that Neal was accused of sexual battery that day, and fired after an immediate internal investigation.

He had been employed with the sheriff's office since January 2017.

The felony carnal knowledge of an inmate charge is punishable with a term of imprisonment of one to five years, reports CBS affiliate WTVR.

It's unclear whether Neal has a lawyer.